Full List of Writers and Producers for WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One

The backstage team behind WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One has been revealed, showcasing the producers and writers responsible for the night's high-profile matches and memorable moments.

The opening segment of the show, led by Triple H, was written by Devyn Prieto, setting the tone for the evening.

Bobby Roode handled producing duties for the intense clash between Jey Uso and Gunther, while the tag team battle between the War Raiders and The New Day was overseen by Abyss and Adam Pearce.

Jason Jordan and Petey Williams produced the highly anticipated bout between Jade Cargill and Naomi, and Shane Helms worked alongside Kenny Dykstra for LA Knight’s explosive encounter with Jacob Fatu.

The high-flying action of Rey Fenix versus El Grande American was produced by Shawn Daivari, while the women's match featuring Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte was brought to life under the guidance of TJ Wilson and Molly Holly.

The Hall of Fame inductions were penned by Alexandra Williams and Michael Kirshenbaum, giving the prestigious moment the respect and emotion it deserved.

Finally, the blockbuster triple threat match featuring Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns was produced by the experienced team of Michael Hayes and Jamie Noble, closing out the night in dramatic fashion.