WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two: Final Match Line-Up

The second night of WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to unfold live tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, promising a packed evening of marquee matchups and high-stakes action.

Headlining the blockbuster event will be Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against the legendary John Cena in what is expected to be a show-stealing main event. In the women’s division, the spotlight will be on a star-studded Triple Threat encounter as WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY puts her title on the line against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Elsewhere on the card, the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be up for grabs in a high-octane Fatal Four-Way match featuring champion Bron Breakker defending against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Bálor. Fans can also look forward to a brutal Sin City Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, adding a no-holds-barred edge to the night.

Logan Paul will square off against AJ Styles in a singles match that has been generating plenty of buzz, while Randy Orton is scheduled to compete in another singles match against a mystery opponent whose identity remains under wraps.

In the tag team division, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Lyra Valkyria and a mystery partner, further heightening the intrigue for the evening.

The main show is scheduled to begin at 7 PM ET and will stream live on both Netflix and Peacock.

Match Card for Night Two of WrestleMania 41: