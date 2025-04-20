×
Talent Reactions Mixed After WWE Announces Acquisition of AAA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Talent Reactions Mixed After WWE Announces Acquisition of AAA

WWE has officially announced its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA, confirming the news on Saturday following an earlier report from WrestleVotes. The announcement coincided with the unveiling of "Worlds Collide," a new cross-promotional event between WWE’s NXT brand and AAA, set to take place on June 7.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several AAA talents confirmed that discussions regarding potential partnerships and external support had been ongoing for years. One source told Fightful, “once the WWE-TKO merger happened, there was a lot of discussion about that partnership being with WWE. There had been conversations between the two sides for quite some time.”

Fightful also noted that sources believe the acquisition was finalized shortly after AEW and CMLL announced their collaborative Arena Mexico event. This has led to speculation that WWE's timing was a strategic response to that development.

Despite the public announcement, not all reactions from within AAA were positive. Some talents expressed skepticism, particularly questioning whether the Roldan family—longtime stewards of the promotion—would truly surrender full control. As of now, further specifics regarding the nature and terms of WWE’s acquisition have not been disclosed.

