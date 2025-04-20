×
"Welcome to the YEET Era": Jey Uso Declares a New Chapter as Champion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Jey Uso’s triumphant victory at WWE WrestleMania 41 has ushered in a brand new chapter for ‘Main Event Jey,’ as he captured the World Heavyweight Championship in the biggest moment of his singles career.

During the post-WrestleMania 41: Saturday press conference, Jey reflected on the milestone with heartfelt honesty, admitting this was never part of his childhood dreams.

“I just wanted to be a tag team wrestler with my twin brother. [But] once you start to progress and see different doors open, you want to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Though Jey’s transition to the top has not been easy, he acknowledged that the journey has been “hard,” especially with fans becoming more perceptive and critical than ever before. Despite the challenges, Jey is embracing the spotlight and the responsibility that comes with being World Heavyweight Champion.

“Welcome to the YEET Era. I don’t know what’s about to happen. I’m gonna embrace the hate. I’m gonna embrace the love.”

This win marks a career-defining moment for Jey Uso, whose résumé already boasts a Royal Rumble victory, an Intercontinental Championship reign, and multiple tag team title runs. Now standing alone at the pinnacle of WWE, Jey is prepared to meet the future head-on and shape his own legacy.

