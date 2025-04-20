Seth Rollins Refuses Post-WrestleMania Media Appearance After Shocking Win

WrestleMania 41 delivered a night full of unforgettable moments and intense action, but the most shocking twist came right at the end. In a move that stunned the WWE Universe, Paul Heyman turned on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align himself with Seth Rollins.

The betrayal came during the climactic triple threat match between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk. In the closing moments, CM Punk nailed Rollins with a GTS, only to be immediately speared by Roman Reigns. Rollins then hit Reigns with a devastating stomp, leaving all three men down and exhausted in the ring.

Paul Heyman made his way to the ring holding a steel chair. As he slid the chair toward CM Punk, fans expected him to help the man he had backed for years. But just as Punk reached for it, Heyman struck with a low blow. His face showed visible conflict, but his actions were clear. He handed the chair to Roman Reigns—only to witness Reigns unleash a brutal assault on Punk. The shocking scene ended with Seth Rollins capitalizing and securing the victory, thanks in no small part to Heyman’s timely intervention.

Despite being advertised for the post-show media scrum, Rollins did not appear. Joe Tessitore addressed the situation during the conference, confirming Rollins had opted out of making any public statements.

“By the way, we do want to tell you that Seth Rollins has denied the opportunity to speak at the press conference. Seth Rollins, who won the triple threat with the aid of Paul Heyman.”

With questions swirling and fans eager for answers, Rollins’ silence only adds more intrigue to an already seismic shift in WWE.