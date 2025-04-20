Seth Rollins Stuns WrestleMania as Paul Heyman Helps Seal Main Event Victory at WrestleMania 41 Copy

WrestleMania’s grandest stage played host to a generational showdown as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk collided in a triple-threat main event that promised chaos and delivered on every level.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Triple-Threat Main Event Match: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk w/ Paul Heyman

At 10:08pm, we finally get our first entrance (everything the last 15+ minutes was just hype). Seth Rollins is out first, complete with a flamethrower. He gets a bit down the ramp then the lights o out and the crowd sings his theme. When the lights come up, he's changed from a back robe (most likely protective fire-retardant gear) to a white robe/ensemble. At 10:13pm, we get the entrance of our Tribal Chief. Throw your fingers up and acknowledge him. Roman Reigns walks solo to the ring, and will main event WrestleMania for a tenth time. Michael Cole says this is a record. Cole points out Reigns is 9-3 at WrestleMania, with only the Undertaker, John Cena, Edge, and Triple H having more wins at WrestleMania. Out last starting his entrance at 10:20pm EST is CM Punk, complete with Paul Heyman and the band Living Color playing LIVE their hit "Cult of Personality" all while electrifying the 61,000-plus fans in attendance! This was after a unique vignette aired for CM Punk, featuring footage from an old promo interlaced with a recent re-recording of similar material. He's definitely excited to main event WrestleMania. We get official announcements ahead of our bell at 10:25pm EST.



Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk all take time jawing off-mic at each other. Punk rolls out of the ring and consults his Wiseman. Seth jaws at Roman, telling him "he shouldn't be here." Reigns smacks Seth and then takes him into the corner, unloading big rights on his former Shield-mate. Punk comes to the rescue, ripping Roman off Rollins--then replacing Roman, laying into Rollins with right-hand chops. Punk turns his attention to Reigns, who slugs him. Reigns seems to have something going on with his hamstring as he tries to shake it out twice early on. Whatever it is, however, he pushes through and ends up dropping Rollins before sending Punk to the outside. Reigns his hits drive-by dropkick on a rope-strung Rollins. Reigns turns his attention back to Punk, sending Punk face-first into the apron repeatedly. He yells at Heyman and looks heart broken. Punk sends Reigns' face into the ring post. Rollins follows this up with a suicide dive onto the Tribal Chief. Rollins whips Reigns into the barricade and then the steel steps while CM Punk takes a breather.



Punk and Rollins begin to brawl around the ringside area, eventually spilling over into the crowd. Punk uses a steel chair on Rollins a few times; Rollins uses a metal barricade bar and a trash can to drop Punk. Rollins uses the trash can again and again, hammering Punk's back. Rollins finds another trashcan and uses it to smack Punk. Punk starts to fight back, dropping Rollins onto a trashcan on the floor. Rollins and Punk battle through the crowd, slowly working their way back towards the ring. Reigns appears out of nowhere, running towards the barricade and diving over it to wipe out Punk & Rollins. Reigns sends Punk over the barricade, followed by Rollins, and returns to the ringside area. Reigns assesses the situation and decides to clear the Spanish commentary table to a decent pop. Reigns continues to dominate at 10:33pm, utilizing clutter around the ringside area to continue his assault on Rollins and Punk. The pace picks up shortly after, with multiple spots incoming.



Punk mocks Reigns, yelling "oo-ahhhh" before attempting a spear. Reigns dodges. Reigns looks for a Superman Punch but Punk counters. Rollins comes alive and battles with Punk. Punk sets Rollins and Reigns up in opposite corners and begins to battle the both. Punk orchestrates a sweet spot that sees him hit a DDT on Seth Rollins with his left arm while dragging Reigns down into a Reverse DDT with his right arm! Punk heads up top and stands perched on the top turnbuckle for a long time. Punk pays homage to "Macho Man" Randy Savage before hitting a diving elbow drop. Punk still doesn't cover. Punk with a Scoop Slam on Reigns. Punk heads up top but is intercepted by Rollins. Rollins charges, runs up the turnbuckles, and looks for a Superplex. Punk fights it long enough for Reigns to rise. Reigns and Punk inadvertently work together to hit a Doomsday Device on Rollins; Reigns immediately hits Punk with a Superman Punch.



Reigns rallies and looks for a Spear on Punk but Punk counters with a knee at 10:38pm. Punk looks for a GTS but Reigns fights out. Punk & Reigns begin exchanging blows as the crowd gets invested in this. Punk with a modified Uranage for a close cover. Punk looks for an Anaconda Vise but Reigns hangs on. Rollins heads up top and hits a Frog Splash off the top rope on both men, covering them both for a close two. Rollins takes control, hitting a Buckle Bomb on Punk. Rollins with a pair of Buckle Bombs on Roman Reigns to a good pop. The crowd sings his theme as he plays conductor. Rollins looks for a Pedigree on Punk, but Punk counters by hoisting Rollins up for a GTS. Reigns hits Punk with a Spear. Roman looks for another Spear but Rollins counters with a Pedigree! A beautiful spot you'll need to watch later! Rollins with a Stomp on Reigns! Seth shoves Punk out of the ring and covers but only gets a two! Punk is still down during all this excitement. It's now 10:44pm and Rollins is dragging Reigns to the corner.



Rollins goes up top, does the sign of the cross, and looks for a top-rope strike. Reigns moves and Rollins rolls through. It gets a bit chaotic. Punk hits a GTS on Reigns; Punk covers but Roman kicks out just in time! Punk looks in disbelief and composes himself. Punk sends Reigns into the ring and calls for the Go to Sleep. Chaos ensues again as we draw closer to our build. Rollins with a near-cover on Punk after another Pedigree. Rollins leans over Reigns, yelling at him. He again tries to convince Reigns to ally with him, stating Punk is the "outsider." Rollins and Reigns work together heading outside and clearing off a commentary table. Reigns looks torn, unsure if he should team with Rollins. Finally he snaps, yelling "pick him up!" Reigns calls for the Shield Bomb as Rollins picks up Punk. Rollins is hyped until Reigns smacks him hard! Reigns powerbombs Punk through the commentary table! Reigns turns his attention to Rollins at 10:47pm. Reigns powerbombs Punk through another commentary table! Reigns enters the ring and hits a high-speed Spear on Rollins but Rollins kicks out!



Reigns gets desperate and locks a chokehold (inverse triangle?) on Rollins. Rollins hangs on for a lengthy time, trying to escape. It's all futile, however, as Roman continually pivots and changes position to keep the hold locked in. Rollins is only saved by Punk when he spears Reigns out of nowhere. We're nearly a half hour into this match and fatigue is taking hold. Punk begins to pummel Rollins with rights while he's down. Punk tries to lift Reigns for a GTS but sees Rollins rising. Punk hits a GTS on Rollins; Reigns Spears Punk immediately; Rollins rebounds from the GTS off the ropes and "instinctually" hits a Stomp on Reigns! Everyone's down at 10:54pm! Paul Heyman gets a steel chair at the ringside area and approaches the ring with it. CM Punk pounds the mat and calls for Heyman to give him the chair. Roman Reigns demands the same thing. Heyman slides the chair in the ring to Punk and Reigns looks shocked! Heyman enters the ring, helping Punk rise. Heyman helps Punk raise the chair then low-blows Punk! He junk-punched Punk! Heyman screams "you made me do it" at Punk! Heyman hands the chair, down on his knees, to his Tribal Chief and acknowledges his Tribal Chief.

Reigns unloads on Punk with the steel chair, landing shot after shot after shot to Punk's back. Heyman implores Reigns to look--look at Rollins, draped across the ropes, in perfect position for a back-smacking of his own.



And then, it happens. Roman gently sets Paul aside, lines up the chair...and Paul Heyman low-blows Roman Reigns! The crowd goes absolutely wild in shock! Cole calls Heyman a piece of garbage! Heyman walks over and hands the chair to Seth Rollins to a massive pop! Heyman sits in the corner and the crowd loudly sings Rollins' theme as he stalks the Tribal Chief, chair in hand. Rollins kisses the steel chair then attacks Reigns across the back. Rollins with a Stomp on Roman, covering to pick the win up at approximately 10:59pm.



Your Winner, Seth Rollins! (34 minutes)