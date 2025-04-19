×
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE WrestleMania 41, Replacement Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Rey Mysterio has officially withdrawn from his scheduled match at WrestleMania 41, and a replacement has been named.

The announcement came during the WrestleMania Countdown show ahead of night one of the event. Mysterio confirmed that he has not been medically cleared to compete, meaning he will not be taking part in the highly anticipated showdown against El Grande Americano (Chad Gable).

This development follows an incident on last night’s episode of SmackDown, where Mysterio teamed with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix in a six-man tag team match against American Made. During the bout, Mysterio appeared to injure his leg and left the ring to receive medical attention. He did not return to action, leaving Lee and Fenix to finish the match on their own. After the final bell, both men immediately went to check on Mysterio at ringside.

While fans will no doubt be disappointed by the change, Mysterio personally announced that Rey Fenix will step in to face El Grande Americano in his place. The match marks a significant moment for Fenix, who only recently joined WWE, and now finds himself making his WrestleMania debut.

Additionally, during the announcement, both Mysterio and Fenix were involved in confirming that WWE has officially acquired the iconic Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA — a landmark moment in professional wrestling history.

