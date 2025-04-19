WWE Confirms Acquisition of AAA During WrestleMania 41 Countdown Show

WWE made a major announcement during the WrestleMania 41 Countdown show, officially confirming the acquisition of Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA.

Triple H was present to help deliver the news, joined by AAA executives Dorian Peña and Alberto Fasja Cohen. The event highlighted the significance of the moment with a number of prominent stars in attendance, including WWE talents Stephanie Vaquer, Andrade, Angel, Berto, Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Penta, Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio. Representing AAA was El Hijo del Vikingo, further cementing the symbolic unity between the two promotions.

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, it was also announced that a special Worlds Collide event will take place on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will feature collaboration between WWE, NXT, and AAA, promising a unique and historic night of action.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to comment? – WNS recently introduced a brand-new comment system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds, and once you have your account, you will be able to join the conversation and comment on all of our news reports! Look for the BECOME A MEMBER button below.