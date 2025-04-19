Join the WNS Discord to Chat Live During WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One!

WrestleMania 41, WWE's biggest spectacle of the year, has officially arrived, with the first night of action set to get underway later today from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Night One is stacked with seven matches, four of which will be contested for championship gold. Fans can join the conversation and react live with fellow wrestling enthusiasts in our exclusive WNS Discord chatroom.

The evening's championship matches promise high-stakes drama. LA Knight is scheduled to defend the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu, who recently solidified his claim to this opportunity by defeating Braun Strowman in a punishing Last Man Standing match. Knight recaptured the title last month after overcoming Shinsuke Nakamura on an episode of "WWE SmackDown."

Also representing "SmackDown," Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. The build-up to this title clash has been clouded in controversy, with tension escalating between the two Superstars as the PLE approached. Flair, a multi-time champion, aims to cement her legacy further, while Stratton enters with a statement to make.

From the "WWE Raw" side, Jey Uso, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, will step up to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Once intimidated by the dominant champion, Jey’s mindset shifted dramatically after witnessing GUNTHER viciously attack his brother, Jimmy Uso. With renewed fire and purpose, Jey claims he is stepping into "The Show of Shows" more confident than ever.

The WWE World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defend against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. While Big E remains absent from the group, Kingston and Woods have been unwavering in their pursuit to reclaim tag team gold.

In a fierce grudge match, Jade Cargill returns to face Naomi. This bout carries deep personal stakes, as Naomi is responsible for the injury that sidelined Cargill for several months. Naomi, now firmly positioned as a heel, has cautioned her opponent to "proceed with caution," but Cargill has shown no signs of backing down, firing back with multiple retaliatory attacks in the lead-up.

Elsewhere on the card, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is set to collide with the mysterious masked competitor known as El Grande Americano. Speculation continues to swirl about the true identity of Americano, with many suspecting Chad Gable under the disguise, though nothing has been confirmed.

Capping off the night is a blockbuster triple threat main event featuring CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. In a major twist, Paul Heyman will accompany CM Punk to the ring, choosing to stand beside his long-time friend rather than Roman Reigns, the man he has guided for years as the "Tribal Chief."