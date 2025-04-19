WWE Reportedly Considering Backup Plan for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania

An update has emerged regarding a potential replacement for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, following a concerning moment on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Mysterio competed in a six-man tag team match alongside Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix against American Made. During the closing stretch of the bout, Mysterio remained down on the outside of the ring, where WWE medical staff were seen tending to him. After the match, Mysterio was visibly struggling, hopping on one foot before being assisted backstage.

With his status now uncertain, Bryan Alvarez has shared an update with subscribers via X, suggesting that WWE is preparing for a possible change to the WrestleMania lineup. Mysterio is currently scheduled to face Chad Gable, competing under the masked persona of Grande Americano, on night one of WrestleMania.

Alvarez stated:

“I am told still no word on Rey Mysterio, but Dragon Lee is the likely replacement if he can’t wrestle. They could do Fenix, but my presumption is el Grande needs to win the first match and they probably wouldn’t want to beat Fenix so early.”

During the WrestleMania Countdown pre-show, Michael Cole confirmed that Rey Mysterio sustained an injury during his match on SmackDown, referring to it as a "legitimate injury." Despite the confirmation, Cole stopped short of indicating that the WWE Hall of Famer would be pulled from his scheduled bout against El Grande Americano.





