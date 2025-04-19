WWE and AAA to Reportedly Revive Worlds Collide in June

WWE is set to continue its growing trend of working alongside outside promotions, as a new report from WrestleVotes suggests that NXT is preparing to collaborate with Mexico’s AAA for a revival of the Worlds Collide event. While not yet officially announced, the show is reportedly scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 7th, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

This would mark the latest development in WWE’s strategy of forging working relationships with promotions around the world. The company recently established a formal partnership with TNA Wrestling, allowing talent to appear across both NXT and TNA programming. WWE has also built ties with Japanese promotions NOAH and Marigold, as well as independent promotions such as GCW and FSW. This past week, both GCW and FSW hosted events that included matches as part of WWE's ID Championship tournament. Furthermore, several WWE talents from both NXT and the main roster competed at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, another event presented by GCW.

AAA’s participation is particularly notable given that its chief rival in Mexico, CMLL, currently maintains a partnership with AEW.

The Worlds Collide event itself has an established history. It began in January 2019 with a special featuring stars from NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live. This was followed by a series of matches taped during WrestleMania weekend in April 2019, which aired as a four-part series on WWE Network. The concept returned as a single-night event in January 2020 and was revived again in September 2022, once again spotlighting competition between NXT and NXT UK.