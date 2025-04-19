ECW Vault Channel Confirmed Following WWE and WCW YouTube Launches

WWE has officially launched both the WWE Vault and WCW Vault channels on YouTube, offering fans access to full pay-per-views and previously unreleased footage from the archives.

In a recent feature by The Verge, it was revealed that an ECW Vault channel is also on the way, giving hardcore wrestling fans another avenue to relive the legacy of the extreme brand.

Following the early success of the Vault initiative, WWE has expanded the concept to include a dedicated WCW Vault, spotlighting a promotion that was once a fierce rival before being acquired by WWE. The addition of an ECW Vault is also in the pipeline, showcasing the brand's famously brutal content and chaotic legacy.

WWE Digital team leader Steve Braband explained the reasoning behind the expansion, stating, “It’s a clear destination telling fans where to go.”

Although ECW content has appeared previously on the WWE Vault during a themed week, the plan now is to give ECW its own permanent channel. Braband further commented on the importance of WWE’s legacy content on YouTube: “The current product on our main channel seemed to be outpacing a lot of what we were doing from a historical perspective. So a few of us sat around and said, ‘our historical content still means a lot to us on YouTube.’”

There is currently no official launch date for the ECW Vault channel.