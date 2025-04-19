Finn Balor Reveals Why The Demon Has Been Absent From WWE

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Superstar Finn Balor opened up about the current status of his iconic alter-ego, The Demon. Known for its theatrical entrance and supernatural presentation, The Demon persona has long been a fan favorite, but it has not been seen in quite some time.
Balor acknowledged that the character has been absent for a reason. “I feel like there is a time and a place for The Demon and it hasn’t been right for probably a couple of years. That’s something that needs to be fixed and addressed and something I want to go back to in the future. Right now, I don’t feel like, certainly this is the weekend for it.”
He also emphasized a desire for more creative control should the character return to television, hinting at past frustrations with its use. “For whatever reason, it was kind of overused, a little bit. I don’t even know if overused is the right word, but it wasn’t used as effectively as I would have wished in the past. In the future, if we do it again, I would like to have more creative input in how it’s done, and I feel I’m in a good place now that I would be able to.”
The last time fans saw Balor unleash The Demon was at WrestleMania 39, where he competed against Edge—then known as Adam “Cope” Copeland—in a brutal Hell in a Cell match. That encounter ended in defeat for The Demon, and the character has not appeared on WWE programming since.
As for the present, Balor is focused on a different challenge. He is scheduled to compete on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship. He will go head-to-head with the current titleholder Bron Breakker, the unpredictable Penta, and his Judgment Day ally Dominik Mysterio.
NXT Stand & Deliver
April 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida
Airing On: Peacock
Hashtag: #stand amp deliver
WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida
Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM
Airing on Peacock
Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM
Airing on WWE Network
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM
Airing on WWE Network
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM
Airing on Free Admission
N/A
Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
