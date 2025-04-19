×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Finn Balor Reveals Why The Demon Has Been Absent From WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Finn Balor Reveals Why The Demon Has Been Absent From WWE

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Superstar Finn Balor opened up about the current status of his iconic alter-ego, The Demon. Known for its theatrical entrance and supernatural presentation, The Demon persona has long been a fan favorite, but it has not been seen in quite some time.

Balor acknowledged that the character has been absent for a reason. “I feel like there is a time and a place for The Demon and it hasn’t been right for probably a couple of years. That’s something that needs to be fixed and addressed and something I want to go back to in the future. Right now, I don’t feel like, certainly this is the weekend for it.”

He also emphasized a desire for more creative control should the character return to television, hinting at past frustrations with its use. “For whatever reason, it was kind of overused, a little bit. I don’t even know if overused is the right word, but it wasn’t used as effectively as I would have wished in the past. In the future, if we do it again, I would like to have more creative input in how it’s done, and I feel I’m in a good place now that I would be able to.”

The last time fans saw Balor unleash The Demon was at WrestleMania 39, where he competed against Edge—then known as Adam “Cope” Copeland—in a brutal Hell in a Cell match. That encounter ended in defeat for The Demon, and the character has not appeared on WWE programming since.

As for the present, Balor is focused on a different challenge. He is scheduled to compete on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship. He will go head-to-head with the current titleholder Bron Breakker, the unpredictable Penta, and his Judgment Day ally Dominik Mysterio.

WNS Introduces Member-Only Commenting With Site Relaunch - How To Join

WrestlingNewsSource.com has relaunched with a fresh design and a new commenting feature. Become a member to share your thoughts and help shape the community!

— Ben Kerin Apr 19, 2025 05:11AM

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

NXT Stand & Deliver

April 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Airing On: Peacock

Hashtag: #stand amp deliver

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#stand amp deliver

Busted Open Party

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM

#busted open

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Free Admission

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy