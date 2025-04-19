WWE Drops More Hall of Fame 2025 Highlights Featuring Triple H, Undertaker, and More

WWE has released additional video highlights from the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony, offering fans an extended look at some of the night’s most memorable moments. Among the featured segments is The Undertaker delivering a heartfelt induction speech for his wife, Michelle McCool. Shawn Michaels also appeared to induct his longtime friend and D-Generation X partner, Triple H, in an emotional and celebratory tribute.

Another standout moment came when Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin reunited to relive their legendary clash from WrestleMania 13, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd. The full ceremony was packed with nostalgia, surprises, and emotional tributes that captured the legacy of each inductee.

You can watch the newly released video highlights from the ceremony below: