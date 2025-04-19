Scrapped WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans for Chelsea Green Involved Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella

Scrapped creative plans for WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 41 have now come to light, just ahead of this weekend’s two-night event.

Despite her status as a champion, Chelsea Green is not currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 41. Her husband, former WWE star Matt Cardona, recently drew attention to this omission, which has also been a talking point among fans online who have expressed strong support for Green being added to the card.

Behind the scenes, WWE reportedly considered multiple ideas to feature Green at the high-profile event. According to Fightful Select, several pitches involved Green hosting a United States Championship Open Challenge. Two notable names were brought up as potential surprise challengers—former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

As of earlier this week, there were no finalized plans for Green to appear on either night of WrestleMania, and Fightful indicated that there had been no updates regarding a late change in direction.

Alexa Bliss, who made her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble following a two-year hiatus, has not competed in the ring since the March 1 Elimination Chamber match, where she vied for the Women’s World Championship No. 1 contender’s spot.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green has consistently voiced her desire to face Nikki Bella, even revealing in March that her dream WrestleMania match would be a Hair vs Hair showdown with the Hall of Famer.

Adding further intrigue, WWE veteran Natalya recently shared that she has been giving Nikki Bella private training sessions at her Dungeon facility, fueling speculation about Bella’s potential return to the ring.