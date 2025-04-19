Roman Reigns Reflects on Bloodline Era: "We Made WWE the Promised Land"

Roman Reigns, alongside Paul Heyman and The Bloodline, ushered in what many consider to be a transformative era for WWE during the pandemic. With Reigns securing the WWE Universal Championship in 2020, he held onto the title for an astonishing 1,316 days, dominating the main event scene and redefining what it meant to be the face of the company.

Throughout this historic reign, Reigns was flanked by his cousins Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. The trio, known collectively as The Bloodline, ran roughshod over WWE’s roster and storylines for nearly four years. Under Reigns’ leadership, they became one of the most dominant factions in modern wrestling history, contributing to record-setting attendance, viewership, and merchandise numbers.

In a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier of ESPN, Reigns reflected on the importance of not only elevating himself but also using his platform to lift those around him, particularly his family and inner circle.

"As the top guy, there are these metrics and algorithms and analytics that they are always looking at to see where you stack up to see if you're even supposed to be there," Reigns explained. "For me, I wanted to create a new metric, how do we affect people? Instead of, 'He passed the torch, finally, and that guy got over.' How, in the process of making myself untouchable, can I put them under my umbrella and make them that way too? Let them sit under the learning tree and see how I run my system, see how I approach my process, and steal from me if you got to, but make sure you do not ever lower your standard. Do not ever step down. We're always stepping up. Anybody that comes around us has to be pulled up. We have to lift them up. That's the new metric."

Reigns also gave props to current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, acknowledging his impact while also taking pride in laying the groundwork that brought stars like Rhodes and CM Punk back to the company.

"Cody has been a great champion. All those metrics I talked about, he's got them in spades. He does a great job and is one of the most professional professionals of all time, but if we did not make this place what it is today, he wouldn't have wanted to come back. CM Punk would not have wanted to come back here. It wouldn't have been desirable. We made this place fertile, we made this place the promised land. Me, the Bloodline, the Wise Man. We did that," said Reigns.

Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, marking a pivotal moment in his career and WWE's creative resurgence. CM Punk would follow suit with a dramatic comeback at WWE Survivor Series in 2023—something many believe would not have happened without the groundwork laid by Reigns and The Bloodline.