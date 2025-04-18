WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jey Uso Targets Gold At WrestleMania 41 While Eyeing Life After WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2025

Jey Uso is preparing for what could be the most significant victory of his wrestling career as he heads into WWE WrestleMania 41, but he is also facing the reality that his time in the ring may be nearing its conclusion.

During a recent appearance on the “Ringer Wrestling Show” podcast, Jey spoke candidly about the future of his career and how the physical toll is beginning to catch up with him.

“I still have a couple years left. I still feel strong, but this is the first time I kind of felt the years are catching up on me. I think I’m getting older,” he said.

Jey, who will turn 40 in August, also reflected on what might come next once he steps away from wrestling. He admitted he is reaching the stage “where I want to venture out a little bit more,” hinting at life beyond the squared circle.

Jey Uso is set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in the opening match of Night One. The high-stakes bout will be his second-ever singles match at WrestleMania, following his emotional victory over his brother Jimmy at last year’s WrestleMania 40.

#wwe #jey uso #wrestlemania

