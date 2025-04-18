CM Punk Reveals WWE Wants Him to Sign New Five-Year Deal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk’s future with WWE may soon be solidified, as the company is reportedly working to lock him into a new long-term deal. Punk himself confirmed in an interview with The Masked Man Show in Las Vegas that WWE is pushing for a five-year contract extension, though he remains undecided about committing to that length of time.

During the interview, conducted just ahead of WrestleMania 41, Punk discussed where he stands physically and mentally in his career, even contemplating retirement — though he does not feel ready to hang it up just yet. According to Punk, his passion remains intact and his mental sharpness is at an all-time high.

“I definitely know I can’t go forever,” Punk said. “Like the idea is to — and I’ve talked to Randy [Orton] about this because, you know, me and him, I think, fck, is Randy younger than me? If he is, but not by much. And mileage wise, I mean, we’re dead even, it’s a dead heat there. I talked to him and he’s just like, ‘Man, I’m doing this for as long as I can.’ And I love [that] because he’s so enthusiastic about it. It’s not just a, ‘Fck you. I know I’m fat and I’m out of shape and I can’t do this anymore, but I’m still going to do it.’ You know what I mean? He’s never looked better. He’s never been better. I think Randy’s gotten taller."

Punk admitted that while aging is an unavoidable factor in wrestling, he feels more in tune with the business than ever before.

“And I look at him and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ Because you do — there’s obviously a stigma to quote-unquote ‘being an old guy.’ You don’t want to continue past your point of expiration. But yeah, some days, some days I get done doing what I’m doing and I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m just getting started.’ Like, this run I’ve been on, it really kind of washed over me where it made me, I can’t remember the specific moment where I turned to somebody, one of the Pauls, Heyman or Triple H, and I said, ’46 years old, I think I’m starting to understand the business.’”

Even with injuries and the physical demands of the job, Punk emphasized that his passion has only grown.

“And that’s the business. Your body’s going to give up on you way before your mind does. You know, so to me, my mind’s never been sharper. I’ve never been more focused. And there is life in wrestling beyond taking bumps and being in the ring. So we’ll see what happens. But I don’t plan on — they’re trying to get me to sign a five-year deal. So I look at that and I go, ‘Guys, I don’t know.’”

Since making his shocking return to WWE in November 2023 after leaving AEW, Punk has been a focal point of programming. This Saturday, he is set to achieve a major career milestone when he headlines WrestleMania for the very first time. He will compete in a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Reflecting on his earlier frustrations during his first WWE run, Punk shared that one of the driving forces behind his previous obsession with main-eventing WrestleMania was the financial reward.

“So if I’m in the main event, I get paid more money. That does not exist anymore,” Punk said. “Everybody’s on flat salary and we get paid stupid money for what we do. And yes, I do think we should all get paid more based on things I see the company doing and shouting from the rooftops [about] how much money TKO is making and all this other stuff. But I’m 46, I don’t need money at this point in my life.”

Despite his age and wear from years in the ring, Punk seems energized by the current phase of his career, even as he weighs what the next chapter might look like — whether inside the ring or beyond it.