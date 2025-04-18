Triple H Leads 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees in Las Vegas Ceremony Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place tonight in Winchester, Nevada, at the prestigious Fontainebleau Las Vegas inside the BleauLive Theater.

This year’s event will air immediately after WWE Friday Night SmackDown, with the broadcast beginning at 1 AM ET.

The ceremony will feature several major highlights, including the introduction of a brand-new “Immortal Moment” category—an innovative addition that recognizes iconic matches throughout wrestling history. The inaugural honor will go to the legendary bout between Steve Austin and Bret Hart, which will be presented by CM Punk. Also making a return is the Legacy Wing, which will induct several wrestling pioneers after last being featured in 2021.

The Class of 2025 includes a mix of trailblazing stars and unforgettable tag teams, with Triple H taking his place in the Hall of Fame, inducted by his longtime friend and fellow DX member Shawn Michaels. Lex Luger will be honored by Diamond Dallas Page, and Michelle McCool will receive her induction from her husband, The Undertaker. The powerhouse duo of The Natural Disasters are also being recognized for their impact on WWE’s tag team division.

Additionally, the Legacy Wing will pay tribute to Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff, solidifying their contributions to the industry.