WWE WrestleMania 41 Set Has Been Revealed

WWE and Comcast issued the following today, with the WrestleMania 41 set reveal video available at the bottom.

COMCAST’S XFINITY TO BRAND WRESTLEMANIA® 41 SET IN LAS VEGAS

Comcast’s Home Internet Brand Xfinity Named Official Home WiFi Partner of WWE® as Part of Expanded Partnership Renewal

WWE and Comcast have announced a significant expansion of their longstanding partnership, with Comcast’s Xfinity becoming the Official Home WiFi Partner of WWE. The announcement comes ahead of WrestleMania 41 and will see Xfinity featured prominently throughout WWE programming and live events, including a landmark first: branding on the WrestleMania set itself.

This year's WrestleMania, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, will feature a custom-designed set created in collaboration with acclaimed live event producer Done+Dusted, part of Pantheon Media Group. The design will incorporate bold new integrations of the Xfinity brand, which will be visible to both the stadium audience and the millions of fans watching at home.

“Comcast has long been an outstanding partner who grasps the power and reach of the WWE audience,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO. “Xfinity is an industry leader and we are thrilled to collaborate on new and innovative integrations, beginning with the iconic WrestleMania set in Las Vegas.”

“WWE delivers entertainment unlike any other sports franchise, and the best way to watch it if you can’t experience it live in the arena is with the unparalleled WiFi experience that only Xfinity can offer,” said Kristy Kozlowski, Senior Vice President of Media Strategy and Planning at Comcast. “These are some of the most passionate fans in the world and WrestleMania is the biggest night on the calendar. What better way to introduce them to our booming WiFi than center stage of wrestling’s main event.”

Xfinity’s partnership will include branding across both nights of WrestleMania 41, including LED signage integrated into the set design. The brand will also receive placement during the WrestleMania broadcast and serve as the official presenting partner of NXT Stand & Deliver, scheduled for April 19.

The reveal of the WrestleMania 41 set design took place during The Pat McAfee Show, giving fans a first glimpse at the collaboration between WWE and Done+Dusted.

“Since watching The Undertaker in my bedroom as a boy, I have been obsessed with all things WWE. Now, getting the chance to collaborate with the team at WWE is quite simply, a childhood dream come true,” said Guy Carrington, Executive Creative Director and Partner, Done+Dusted. “We wanted to create something that leaned into the tradition of Vegas while maintaining the dynamic energy and boldness of the brand.”

In addition to its presence at WrestleMania, Xfinity will bring fans an interactive activation dubbed “Unlock the Boom” at The Extra Bar, located near the WrestleMania events. The activation offers fans the chance to create their own “Booming Superstar” persona with an immersive LED tunnel experience, compete in arm wrestling challenges, and stay connected with complimentary beverages and device charging stations.

Xfinity’s visibility will continue throughout 2025, including in-ring branding at SummerSlam and Survivor Series, along with digital and social content integrations. The brand will also be the official presenter of Survivor Series 2025.

WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania 41, can be streamed exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. Fans across the globe can also tune in to WWE programming on major platforms, with WWE continuing to push boundaries in global entertainment.