WWE Ready to Tackle the Challenge of an International WrestleMania, Says Triple H

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is continuing his media appearances as WWE builds anticipation for its biggest two-night event of the year. Speaking with The Daily Mail, the WWE Chief Content Officer addressed several compelling subjects, notably the possibility of WrestleMania being held internationally and the long-discussed plans for NXT Europe.

When asked about the challenge of taking WrestleMania global, Levesque did not shy away from acknowledging the complexity of such a task. He likened the production to that of the Super Bowl, noting the sheer amount of preparation required even for a domestic venue. “To answer the WrestleMania question, that’s like the Super Bowl. So the process of that going other places, people don’t understand the logistics of what that takes. Just going to Las Vegas, I can’t tell you the logistical effort that takes. They’ll be in the market for weeks setting up the set, people on the ground running stuff. So when that becomes international, the logistics become even harder. That’s the challenge, but we’re up for the challenge.”

Levesque also confirmed that WWE is moving ahead with plans for NXT Europe, something that had been in limbo due to the pandemic. He emphasized his ongoing confidence in the concept and the value it brings to talent development. “It is. I’m still a big believe that the UK was going to work. The product was there, the interest level as there – the pandemic squashed it. For years we couldn’t move people, we couldn’t bring people in and it just shut it down. I still believe it’s there. I still believe in the expansion of what we’re doing. It’s about the opportunity for people. The opportunity in this industry, what we do, is few and far between outside of WWE where you’re kind of just trying to do it on your own.”

As WWE continues to broaden its global footprint, WrestleMania 41 is set to take place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.