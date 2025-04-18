John Cena Maintains Loyalty to Vince McMahon Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena continues to show unwavering support for Vince McMahon despite the serious allegations currently surrounding the former WWE Chairman and CEO.

Speaking with The New York Times, the WWE icon once again voiced his loyalty and affection for McMahon, who played a significant role in launching and nurturing his career. McMahon, who is facing a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant in January 2024 alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking, remains a highly polarizing figure as the wrestling industry reacts to the claims and the larger conversation they have sparked.

Cena, acknowledging the weight of the accusations, made it clear that his personal relationship with McMahon remains unchanged. He emphasized that while accountability is important, it does not alter how he feels about the man he has long credited for his success.

“I do not care who hears it: I love Vince,” Cena said. “I am not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they cannot put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.”

While the wrestling world continues to wrestle with the ongoing fallout, Cena’s comments underline a complex loyalty—one that separates personal connection from public controversy. His remarks are likely to generate further discussion, as fans and peers alike react to the implications of his stance.