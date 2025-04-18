John Cena and Cody Rhodes Set for WrestleMania 41 SmackDown Go-Home Show

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE SmackDown rolls into Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 41, broadcasting live from the T-Mobile Arena on USA Network and Netflix.

As the blue brand’s WrestleMania 41 “go-home show,” the evening promises a stacked three-hour broadcast filled with action and high-profile appearances. With anticipation for WrestleMania reaching its peak, WWE is bringing out some heavy hitters and fan-favorite matchups.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are both scheduled to make appearances, with speculation running high about what impact they might have just days before WrestleMania.

The annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to take place, featuring a lineup of Superstars looking to etch their name into WrestleMania history by claiming the prestigious trophy.

In championship action, the WWE Tag Team Titles will be defended as The Street Profits put their gold on the line against the recently arrived Motor City Machine Guns in what is expected to be a thrilling showdown between two dynamic duos.

The women’s division is also in the spotlight with a six-woman tag team match set for the night. Chelsea Green will team with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven to face the high-flying trio of Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.

As WrestleMania 41 looms, all eyes will be on SmackDown to see how the final pieces fall into place.