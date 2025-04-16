“He Wasn’t a Cancer” – Nick Khan Defends CM Punk’s WWE Comeback

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan opened up about CM Punk’s return to the company and how their working relationship has developed since Punk re-signed in November 2023. Punk’s comeback was one of the most talked-about moments in modern wrestling, especially considering his volatile exit from WWE nearly ten years ago and the turbulent period that followed in AEW, which ultimately led to his dismissal due to multiple backstage altercations.

Despite the polarizing stories that have followed Punk throughout his career, Khan pushed back against the idea that Punk is a disruptive presence behind the scenes. “It’s been great,” Khan said simply, before firmly shutting down the "locker room cancer" narrative that has surrounded Punk. “It was so obvious to me that he wasn’t a cancer.”

Khan then reflected on his time as an agent before stepping into the executive ranks of WWE. He pointed out that working with high-profile and sometimes challenging personalities had prepared him to recognize the difference between difficult and toxic. “In having been an agent, assume I had dealt with some personalities that were not the easiest from time to time. That’s part of the job,” he explained.

Throughout their interactions, Khan said he never experienced any of the reported issues with Punk and instead saw someone who consistently displayed professionalism. “I had always found him to be a gentleman. I always found him to be honest, responsive,” he shared.

Looking ahead, Khan said he trusted that Punk’s off-screen behavior would translate positively into his WWE return, a belief that has seemingly been validated in the months since. “I felt if he was that way outside of the company, and if given an opportunity to come back to the company, he would be that way, and he said that he would be,” Khan said. “And he’s been a gem to work with.”

Punk is currently recovering from a triceps injury sustained during the Royal Rumble event, which has paused his in-ring activity. Still, behind the scenes, his presence continues to be seen as a valuable and stabilizing one, especially in contrast to the controversies of his recent past.