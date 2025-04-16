Bert Kreischer Wants to Train With WWE After Raw Appearance, Says Triple H

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has revealed that a recent celebrity guest is eager to take his involvement with the company to the next level following a memorable appearance on WWE television.

During the April 7 episode of WWE Raw in Minneapolis, comedian Bert Kreischer was featured in a backstage segment alongside the Alpha Academy. While his appearance added a dose of comedy to the show, it was what happened after the cameras stopped rolling that turned heads.

Following the live broadcast, Kreischer stepped into the ring and delivered Chokeslams to both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in front of the live audience. The moment, though light-hearted, sparked something more serious in the comedian.

Speaking with The Ankler, Triple H shared that Kreischer expressed a strong desire to train and become more involved with WWE following his time on Raw. Triple H said:

“Bert Kreischer just did something with us the other day where he was like ‘Bucket list, I’ve got the bug, I wanna go train, I wanna come in and do something else.'”

Kreischer’s enthusiasm adds to the growing list of celebrities expressing interest in WWE. Rapper Travis Scott also made an appearance earlier this year at Elimination Chamber, where he was in attendance during John Cena’s dramatic heel turn to close the show.