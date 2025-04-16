WWE Declares Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels as Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially crowned what it believes to be the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.

After seven weeks of build-up, during which the company revealed its top 50 WrestleMania matches, the countdown has come to a close. While some of the rankings sparked lively debate among fans—particularly over the order of certain classics—the final selections have received widespread support.

Topping the list is the iconic clash between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25. Widely praised for its storytelling and in-ring execution, the match is frequently cited by fans and critics alike as one of the greatest in WWE history. Taking the runner-up spot is the hard-hitting, emotionally charged encounter between Bret Hart and Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13, a match that helped redefine both men's careers.

In a new tradition, the company will celebrate the Austin vs. Hart battle as the first ever “WWE Immortal Moment” at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, further cementing its legendary status.

Below is the complete list of WWE’s picks for the 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches:

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25 Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13 The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 18 Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat – WrestleMania 3 The Rock vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 17 Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 40 The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian – WrestleMania 17 Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 3 Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage – WrestleMania 7 Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 35 Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – WrestleMania 10 Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 10 The Rock vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 19 Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 12 Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 6 Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39 Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 19 The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 28 Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 37 The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 40 Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon – WrestleMania 34 Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 21 The Undertaker vs. CM Punk – WrestleMania 29 Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38 Roddy Piper vs. Bret Hart – WrestleMania 8 The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26 Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 5 Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 30 The Undertaker vs. Edge – WrestleMania 24 The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – WrestleMania 39 Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch – WrestleMania 32 Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista – WrestleMania 30 Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair – WrestleMania 8 Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair – WrestleMania 24 Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston – WrestleMania 35 Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 38 The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 27 Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania 20 Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – WrestleMania 39 Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns [vs. Seth Rollins] – WrestleMania 31 The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – WrestleMania 36 Mick Foley vs. Edge – WrestleMania 22 John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 23 Seth Rollins vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 33 The Undertaker vs. Batista – WrestleMania 23 Mr. T and Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff – WrestleMania 1 Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 33 The Rock vs. John Cena – WrestleMania 28 Sting vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 31 Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 38









