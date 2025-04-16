WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Declares Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels as Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2025

WWE has officially crowned what it believes to be the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.

After seven weeks of build-up, during which the company revealed its top 50 WrestleMania matches, the countdown has come to a close. While some of the rankings sparked lively debate among fans—particularly over the order of certain classics—the final selections have received widespread support.

Topping the list is the iconic clash between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25. Widely praised for its storytelling and in-ring execution, the match is frequently cited by fans and critics alike as one of the greatest in WWE history. Taking the runner-up spot is the hard-hitting, emotionally charged encounter between Bret Hart and Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13, a match that helped redefine both men's careers.

In a new tradition, the company will celebrate the Austin vs. Hart battle as the first ever “WWE Immortal Moment” at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, further cementing its legendary status.

Below is the complete list of WWE’s picks for the 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches:

  1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25

  2. Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13

  3. The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 18

  4. Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat – WrestleMania 3

  5. The Rock vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 17

  6. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 40

  7. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian – WrestleMania 17

  8. Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 3

  9. Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage – WrestleMania 7

  10. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 35

  11. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – WrestleMania 10

  12. Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 10

  13. The Rock vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 19

  14. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 12

  15. Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 6

  16. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39

  17. Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 19

  18. The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 28

  19. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 37

  20. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 40

  21. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon – WrestleMania 34

  22. Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 21

  23. The Undertaker vs. CM Punk – WrestleMania 29

  24. Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38

  25. Roddy Piper vs. Bret Hart – WrestleMania 8

  26. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26

  27. Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 5

  28. Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 30

  29. The Undertaker vs. Edge – WrestleMania 24

  30. The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – WrestleMania 39

  31. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch – WrestleMania 32

  32. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista – WrestleMania 30

  33. Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair – WrestleMania 8

  34. Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair – WrestleMania 24

  35. Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston – WrestleMania 35

  36. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 38

  37. The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 27

  38. Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania 20

  39. Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – WrestleMania 39

  40. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns [vs. Seth Rollins] – WrestleMania 31

  41. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – WrestleMania 36

  42. Mick Foley vs. Edge – WrestleMania 22

  43. John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 23

  44. Seth Rollins vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 33

  45. The Undertaker vs. Batista – WrestleMania 23

  46. Mr. T and Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff – WrestleMania 1

  47. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 33

  48. The Rock vs. John Cena – WrestleMania 28

  49. Sting vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 31

  50. Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 38



