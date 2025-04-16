WWE Declares Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels as Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE has officially crowned what it believes to be the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.
After seven weeks of build-up, during which the company revealed its top 50 WrestleMania matches, the countdown has come to a close. While some of the rankings sparked lively debate among fans—particularly over the order of certain classics—the final selections have received widespread support.
Topping the list is the iconic clash between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25. Widely praised for its storytelling and in-ring execution, the match is frequently cited by fans and critics alike as one of the greatest in WWE history. Taking the runner-up spot is the hard-hitting, emotionally charged encounter between Bret Hart and Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13, a match that helped redefine both men's careers.
In a new tradition, the company will celebrate the Austin vs. Hart battle as the first ever “WWE Immortal Moment” at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, further cementing its legendary status.
Below is the complete list of WWE’s picks for the 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches:
The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25
Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13
The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 18
Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat – WrestleMania 3
The Rock vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 17
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 40
The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian – WrestleMania 17
Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 3
Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage – WrestleMania 7
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 35
Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – WrestleMania 10
Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 10
The Rock vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 19
Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 12
Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 6
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39
Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 19
The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 28
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 37
The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 40
Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon – WrestleMania 34
Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 21
The Undertaker vs. CM Punk – WrestleMania 29
Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38
Roddy Piper vs. Bret Hart – WrestleMania 8
The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26
Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 5
Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 30
The Undertaker vs. Edge – WrestleMania 24
The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – WrestleMania 39
Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch – WrestleMania 32
Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista – WrestleMania 30
Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair – WrestleMania 8
Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair – WrestleMania 24
Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston – WrestleMania 35
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 38
The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 27
Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania 20
Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – WrestleMania 39
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns [vs. Seth Rollins] – WrestleMania 31
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – WrestleMania 36
Mick Foley vs. Edge – WrestleMania 22
John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 23
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 33
The Undertaker vs. Batista – WrestleMania 23
Mr. T and Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff – WrestleMania 1
Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 33
The Rock vs. John Cena – WrestleMania 28
Sting vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 31
.