Omos Still Sidelined Despite Strong Showing in Japan

Omos remains notably absent from WWE programming, despite growing curiosity among fans about the next chapter for the imposing giant.

Following what many regard as the most impressive in-ring stretch of his career, Omos concluded a standout month-long run with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. His efforts were capped off by the Japanese promotion officially announcing his return to WWE at the end of January. Since then, however, Omos has yet to make another appearance on WWE television.

Contrary to speculation, his absence is not due to injury. A source confirmed that Omos is healthy and fully prepared to compete. The issue appears to be creative-related, as insiders report he has not been included in any recent storyline discussions, which has left him on the sidelines.

Since June 2023, Omos has primarily featured in televised battle royals and a limited number of live events. Nevertheless, his willingness to travel to Japan and his performances abroad reportedly made a positive impression on WWE management.

A representative from Pro Wrestling NOAH also confirmed that Omos left a strong impression during his time in the promotion. They added that the door remains open for a future return if the timing aligns.

For now, Omos remains under WWE contract, but when—or if—he will return to television remains uncertain.