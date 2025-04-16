AEW Move for Naito Unlikely Despite Rumors, Sources Say

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tetsuya Naito’s storied run with New Japan Pro Wrestling may soon be coming to a close, marking what could be the end of an era for the longtime fan favorite.

According to an April 1 report from Tokyo Sports, Naito has been working without a formal contract, a detail that has since been confirmed by additional sources. The revelation has only intensified speculation surrounding the future of the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

While Naito is believed to be considering opportunities beyond NJPW, any potential shift to AEW is not as likely as some fans may hope. Despite ongoing online buzz, those familiar with the situation suggest a move to AEW would be a surprising development. While the company has not ruled out working with Naito altogether, current reports indicate that AEW leadership has shown minimal interest in utilizing him in a full-time capacity, favoring instead the possibility of occasional appearances.

Complicating matters further is Naito’s physical condition. Years of high-impact matches have led to recurring injuries, raising concerns about his longevity in the ring and what kind of role he could realistically play in another promotion.

At present, Naito’s future remains uncertain. But regardless of where he heads next—or whether he stays—his impact on NJPW and his legacy as a cornerstone of the promotion are undisputed.