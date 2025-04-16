ROH TV Moves to Friday Afternoon for Special Broadcast

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ring of Honor television will not be airing in its usual Thursday night slot this week.

Instead, the weekly episode of ROH TV is set to premiere on Friday afternoon, exclusively on Honor Club. The broadcast will begin at a special start time of 4:20 p.m. Eastern / 3:20 p.m. Central, and will be available on demand shortly after it airs.

The schedule adjustment appears to be related to AEW Collision shifting from its traditional Saturday slot to a special live Thursday episode on April 17, which coincides with ROH’s typical airtime. The back-to-back events are taking place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, with Spring BreakThru editions of AEW Dynamite and Collision scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Friday's ROH TV episode will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Championship match as Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) defend their titles against Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor).

Another featured bout on the card is Taya Valkyrie vs. CMLL’s La Catalina, with the winner earning a future opportunity at the ROH Women’s Television Championship, currently held by Red Velvet. Velvet has held the title since defeating Billie Starkz in July 2024.