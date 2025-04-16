TNA Wrestling Has Three New International Signings Ahead of Rebellion

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling has been making waves in recent weeks, following the departure of wrestling icon Gail Kim, former Head of Creative Ariel Schnerer, and several other names. However, while those exits made headlines, it appears the company has quietly shifted its focus to expanding its talent roster.

TNA recently confirmed the official signing of Maggie Lee, signaling the start of a new chapter. But she may not be the only fresh face joining the promotion.

According to Fightful Select, “we’re told that there are at least three international signings under contract.” The identities of these signings remain under wraps for now, and while visa issues are often a factor in international acquisitions, no such problems have been reported at this time.

These developments come at a critical time for TNA, with the Rebellion pay-per-view set for April 27 and the highly anticipated Slammiversary event scheduled for July. The addition of new international talent could bring a fresh dynamic to the roster as the company heads into a busy and potentially transformative summer.