Nick Khan Hints at Signing AEW Talent When Contracts Expire

Nick Khan is not concerned about AEW and is already thinking ahead to potentially signing some of the company's top talent when the opportunity arises.

The WWE President appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and addressed ongoing chatter surrounding AEW’s presence as a competitor. Though he refrained from any overt criticism, Khan was clear in his message—WWE is watching closely and prepared to act when contracts expire.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers and we’re happy about that,” said Khan. “When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over.”

Khan never mentioned AEW by name, but the target of his comments was evident. He even gave a nod to AEW’s financial foundation, remarking, “Nothing but respect to the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” The reference was to Shad Khan, who funds AEW, while his son Tony Khan manages the day-to-day operations.