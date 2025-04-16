Nick Khan Opens Up on WWE Locker Room Reaction to Vince McMahon Netflix Series

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE President Nick Khan has addressed the backstage response to the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon, which delves into Vince McMahon’s life, career, and scandals.

The six-part series premiered in September 2024 and features McMahon alongside top wrestling figures. It covers his rise in WWE and culminates with his resignation in 2022, brief return, and eventual exit in January 2024 after a former employee filed a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and trafficking.

Although WWE talent appeared in the show, the series was not produced by WWE.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Khan, who joined WWE full-time after the Netflix deal was made, said there was no internal issue with the first five episodes. However, reactions were mixed for the final episode focused on the allegations:

“Episodes one through five, it was all fine. Episode six obviously had a lot of tawdry allegations in there. The most important thing in the company was, ‘Hey, this is not for us to spike it.’ That’s not what the deal was... It went everywhere from ‘Hey, it was phenomenally done’ to ‘Oh my God, this thing is not true, it’s not factual.’”