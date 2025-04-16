Leaked WWE WrestleMania 41 Stage Blueprint Appears to Be Authentic

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As anticipation builds for WrestleMania 41, a newly surfaced image has given fans an apparent first look at the grand entrance stage being planned for the event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The leaked blurprint, which is making the rounds online, appears to feature internal production documents showing detailed renderings of the WrestleMania 2025 stage setup. The documents depict a bold, multi-tiered structure that includes enormous digital screens, an extended entrance ramp, and an elaborate backdrop seemingly inspired by the vibrant Las Vegas casino-resort aesthetic—an appropriate nod to this year's iconic host city.

The image, which appears to be taken from official design blueprints, is titled “Perspective View – DSL.” It also includes an indexed section listing several floor plans and stage angles, suggesting that this is a thorough and early look into how WWE intends to bring the spectacle of WrestleMania to life in 2025.

While WWE has yet to confirm the authenticity of the leak, a video from inside Allegiant Stadium has now leaked and seemingly confirms the concept art for the stage.