Cody Rhodes Set to Join Elite WrestleMania Main Event Club at WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes is heading into his third consecutive WrestleMania main event, as he defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The blockbuster showdown was made official following Cena’s victory in the Elimination Chamber Match earlier this year.

The build to this match took a dramatic turn when Rhodes declined The Rock’s offer to turn heel and become his champion. In response, Cena shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel himself. Aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott, Cena delivered a brutal assault on Rhodes, adding another layer of intensity to the already high-stakes title match.

Fightful noted that with this main event appearance, Rhodes will join an elite group of WWE Superstars—Roman Reigns, John Cena, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock—who have headlined three WrestleManias in a row.

Rhodes’ recent WrestleMania journey began with his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins. He then went on to win two straight Royal Rumble Matches. Although he came up short in his title pursuit against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, redemption came the following year.

At WrestleMania 40, Rhodes wrestled on both nights. He and Rollins teamed up unsuccessfully against Reigns and The Rock on Night 1. However, Rhodes bounced back in spectacular fashion on Night 2, dethroning Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match to finally capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.