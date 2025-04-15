Kurt Angle Fuels Talk of John Cena's Farewell Event Named Ruthless Aggression

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

It appears WWE is setting up a poetic farewell for John Cena—one that circles all the way back to where it began.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle hinted that Cena’s final Premium Live Event could be named Ruthless Aggression, a tribute to the era that sparked Cena’s legendary rise.

“John Cena, he’s gonna be immortalized when he retires,” Angle stated. “I mean, his last match, whether it be at WrestleMania or whether it be at a pay-per-view in December—which I heard some rumors that they might call the pay-per-view ‘Ruthless Aggression.’”

This backs up a recent claim by Billi Bhatti on The Dirt Sheets Wrestling Informer podcast, who said WWE was exploring the idea of closing out 2025 with a show themed around Cena’s 2002 debut. That night, Cena stepped up to Angle, uttered “Ruthless Aggression,” and slapped him, kickstarting a two-decade-long career.

Although Cena’s last match has not been formally announced, WWE is reportedly eyeing December 27 during the company’s holiday tour. While Madison Square Garden is a traditional year-end choice, speculation is growing that Boston’s TD Garden—Cena’s hometown arena—may be the chosen venue.

With Angle now lending credence to the rumors, it feels more and more like WWE is preparing the perfect farewell chapter. A Ruthless Aggression event would not just celebrate Cena’s legacy—it would bring his story full circle in the most fitting way.