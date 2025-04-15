Producers and Writers Revealed for April 14 WWE Raw and Taping Matches

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The following producers and writers were responsible for matches and segments featured on the April 14 edition of WWE Raw, as well as the WWE Main Event and WWE Speed tapings held earlier in the night in Sacramento, California.

For WWE Raw, Jason Jordan and Molly Holly oversaw production of the match between Bayley and Liv Morgan. Petey Williams and Abyss produced the match featuring Rey Mysterio taking on Julius Creed, while Shane Helms handled producing duties for AJ Styles’ bout against Karrion Kross. Bobby Roode produced the match that saw Penta face off with Finn Balor. The physical confrontation that closed the show involving Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk was produced by Michael Hayes.

On the writing side, Chad Barbash was behind both Gunther’s opening promo and the in-ring promo delivered by “Main Event” Jey Uso. Brian Parise was responsible for the segment featuring Karrion Kross, AJ Styles, and Logan Paul. The final promo segment of the evening, which included Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, was written by Alexandra Williams.

Ahead of Raw, the WWE Main Event tapings featured two matches produced by Adam Pearce: Maxxine Dupri vs. Zoey Stark and Tyler Bate vs. Ludwig Kaiser. For WWE Speed, Pete Dunne served as producer for the match between Erik and El Grande Americano.