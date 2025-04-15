WrestleMania After Dark: The Ultimate Guide to WWE’s Las Vegas Party Series

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is bringing its signature spectacle to Las Vegas in more ways than one during WrestleMania 41 weekend. While the main event inside the ring is sure to deliver, the party does not stop there. WWE is launching WrestleMania After Dark, a brand-new, late-night entertainment series that merges the intensity of pro wrestling with the pulse of Las Vegas nightlife.

Taking place from April 17 to April 20, 2025, WrestleMania After Dark will be hosted at the upscale Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with nightly events at LIV and LIV Beach. This marks WWE’s first-ever foray into late-night programming on this scale, offering fans a mix of exclusive parties, live music, and superstar interactions throughout the four-night run.

The festivities begin Thursday, April 17, with a lavish Welcome Dinner and Launch Party. Attendees will enjoy a high-end culinary experience from Komodo, including standout dishes such as American Wagyu Tenderloin and Peking Duck. WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair are set to attend, while DJs Valentino Khan and IRIE will keep the party going into the early hours.

On Friday, April 18, the celebration continues with the official Hall of Fame Afterparty. Liv Morgan and Bron Breakker are slated to host the night at LIV Nightclub, where Metro Boomin and DJ IRIE will deliver the soundtrack to an unforgettable evening.

Saturday, April 19, turns up the volume with WrestleMania After Dark in full swing. Jimmy and Jey Uso will be on hand, and fans can expect a headline performance by Machine Gun Kelly, whose high-octane style promises to match the WrestleMania energy.

The series wraps up Sunday, April 20, with Gronk Beach: WrestleMania Edition. Hosted by former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, the beach-themed finale features performances from Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, and DJ IRIE. WWE stars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton will also make appearances, giving fans one final chance to soak up the atmosphere.

Tickets for individual events start at $49.99, while VIP packages include open bars and priority entry. For those seeking the full experience, a Weekend Combo Pass grants access to all four nights. Tickets and more information are available at WrestleManiaAfterDark.com.