WWE Teams With Snapchat to Launch Jey Uso “Yeet” Sunglasses for Bitmoji

WWE has teamed up with Snapchat to roll out a new line of Bitmoji accessories, just in time for the build-up to WrestleMania 41. Fans can now deck out their Bitmoji avatars with Jey Uso’s signature “Yeet” sunglasses and women’s championship titles.

The collaboration gives users the opportunity to represent “Main Event” Jey Uso in digital form as he prepares to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on the grand stage of WrestleMania. The sunglasses, inspired by Uso’s high-energy persona, are available to equip for free starting today.

In addition, Snapchat users can redeem 200 tokens to unlock the women’s championship titles for their Bitmoji avatars. Both features are launching in conjunction with the WrestleMania 41 hype, giving fans a fun and interactive way to support their favorite Superstars.

The “Yeet” sunglasses and women’s titles are available now through Snapchat.