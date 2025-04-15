AEW Collision Sees Big Ratings Boost for April 12 Episode

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Collision experienced a strong viewership rebound for its Saturday, April 12, 2025, episode on TNT.

According to Dave Meltzer, the broadcast brought in 455,000 total viewers, a notable improvement from the April 5 episode, which drew 335,000 viewers. That marks a week-over-week increase of 120,000 viewers.

The positive momentum extended to the key 18-to-49 demographic, where the show scored a 0.12 rating. This is up from the previous week's 0.08 rating, signaling a solid rise in interest from the core audience.