WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

AEW Collision Sees Big Ratings Boost for April 12 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2025

AEW Collision Sees Big Ratings Boost for April 12 Episode

AEW Collision experienced a strong viewership rebound for its Saturday, April 12, 2025, episode on TNT.

According to Dave Meltzer, the broadcast brought in 455,000 total viewers, a notable improvement from the April 5 episode, which drew 335,000 viewers. That marks a week-over-week increase of 120,000 viewers.

The positive momentum extended to the key 18-to-49 demographic, where the show scored a 0.12 rating. This is up from the previous week's 0.08 rating, signaling a solid rise in interest from the core audience.

Source: x.com
#aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π