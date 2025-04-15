WWE and Topps Team Up for First-Ever WrestleMania Patch Card Program

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE and Topps are taking sports memorabilia to the next level with an exciting new patch program launching this weekend at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Every WWE Superstar stepping into the ring on either Saturday or Sunday will wear a one-of-a-kind patch on their gear or boots. After their match, the patch will be carefully removed, autographed by the Superstar, and embedded into a unique, individually crafted trading card—complete with authentication.

These exclusive cards will be added to upcoming Topps trading card sets set for release later this year, giving fans a chance to own a literal piece of WrestleMania history.

But the innovation does not stop at the Showcase of the Immortals. Beginning this Monday on Raw, the patch program will also spotlight any wrestler making their main roster debut. New Superstars will wear their own personalized patches, which will go through the same remove-and-sign process before being transformed into their debut trading card. This exciting feature is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

This concept builds on Topps' previous success with similar programs in Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, bringing a fresh and collectible edge to WWE fandom.