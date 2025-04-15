Cody Rhodes Launching New WWE Podcast with Fanatics and Wheatley Vodka

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is stepping into the podcast world with the upcoming launch of What Do You Wanna Talk About, a new show that will debut later this month. The podcast is part of a growing collaboration between WWE and Fanatics, who first rolled out their joint initiative in March with a weekly Raw Recap show featuring Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

Rhodes' podcast will be presented by Wheatley Vodka and serve as an expansion of the Wheatley Vodka-sponsored interview series he previously hosted on WWE’s YouTube channel. Just like the original video format, the podcast will feature Rhodes in conversation with current WWE Superstars and legends, sharing personal stories, career-defining moments, and candid reflections—all while enjoying cocktails courtesy of Wheatley Vodka, which is billed as WWE’s official vodka and crafted at the Buffalo Trace Distillery.

WWE described the new show as an intimate experience where Rhodes will sit down one-on-one with a wide array of wrestling figures. Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, The Miz, R-Truth, LA Knight, and Bayley were among the featured guests during its YouTube run and are likely to return or be joined by new names in this podcast evolution.

New episodes will be released every other week and made available across all major audio platforms as well as on WWE’s YouTube channel, offering fans multiple ways to tune in.

This will not be Rhodes’ first foray into podcasting. In 2021, during his time in AEW, he briefly hosted Everything But Wrestling, a podcast that only lasted a few episodes.

The podcast announcement also comes just days before Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 night two, where he will go one-on-one with John Cena in what will be Rhodes’ third consecutive WrestleMania main event appearance.

Additionally, WWE and Fanatics are reportedly planning to expand the podcast slate further, with a yet-to-be-announced show hosted by Stephanie McMahon also said to be in the pipeline.