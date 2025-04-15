Randy Orton Still Hoping for WrestleMania 41 Moment Despite No Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Randy Orton does not have a match scheduled for WrestleMania 41, but he is far from giving up on having his moment in Las Vegas.

With Kevin Owens sidelined by injury, Orton has been left without an opponent. Still, in a new interview with Complex, he made it clear that he is holding onto hope.

“I’m staying optimistic and I think that, not to sound like a cocky asshole or anything, but I think that … it’s hard for me to even say this, but I think that the star power that Randy Orton has in the professional wrestling world or bubble or whatever you want to call it,” Orton said. “I think that it would be a shame if I wasn’t somehow put in a position where I can at least hit an RKO at WrestleMania.”

He also shared how hard Owens’ absence hit him personally, saying, “My heart breaks for Kevin.”

Despite being left off the card, Orton made a statement by delivering an RKO to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis—a move that could signal his intent heading into the weekend. WrestleMania 41 may be set, but Orton is still chasing a reason to deliver an RKO on the grandest stage.