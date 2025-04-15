WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Randy Orton Still Hoping for WrestleMania 41 Moment Despite No Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2025

Randy Orton Still Hoping for WrestleMania 41 Moment Despite No Match

Randy Orton does not have a match scheduled for WrestleMania 41, but he is far from giving up on having his moment in Las Vegas.

With Kevin Owens sidelined by injury, Orton has been left without an opponent. Still, in a new interview with Complex, he made it clear that he is holding onto hope.

“I’m staying optimistic and I think that, not to sound like a cocky asshole or anything, but I think that … it’s hard for me to even say this, but I think that the star power that Randy Orton has in the professional wrestling world or bubble or whatever you want to call it,” Orton said. “I think that it would be a shame if I wasn’t somehow put in a position where I can at least hit an RKO at WrestleMania.”

He also shared how hard Owens’ absence hit him personally, saying, “My heart breaks for Kevin.”

Despite being left off the card, Orton made a statement by delivering an RKO to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis—a move that could signal his intent heading into the weekend. WrestleMania 41 may be set, but Orton is still chasing a reason to deliver an RKO on the grandest stage.


#wwe #randy orton #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π