AEW President Tony Khan Welcomes Feedback: “It Can Be Really Helpful”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Dynamite is poised to hit a historic milestone this Wednesday as it becomes the longest-running professional wrestling show in the history of TBS and TNT. This achievement comes as the promotion airs its 289th episode, marking a significant chapter in its ongoing legacy.

Since its debut, AEW Dynamite has delivered a wide range of moments that have divided opinion. While some fans have celebrated the innovation and excitement the show brings weekly, others have been more critical of various creative decisions. In its early days, many doubted whether the program would last this long, but nearly 300 episodes later, it has firmly established itself as a key fixture in the wrestling landscape.

Ahead of the milestone episode, AEW President Tony Khan sat down with Jon Alba for Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown podcast and responded to years of fan and performer criticism directed at his booking and storytelling approach.

"I do like to listen to feedback from lots of people across pro wrestling, and especially if it's constructive, it can be really helpful," Khan explained. "I think there's a lot of times where you hear somebody say something, and they say, 'oh, why didn't they do it this way? Or 'instead of going from point A to point B and then to point C, you know, maybe off in between point and point B, they could have added this,' and so maybe there's a good idea there they can use in the future."

Khan emphasized that he is open to hearing from a wide range of voices, not just those working within the industry, but also fans who have never stepped foot backstage at an event.

"I really do love hearing feedback from all kinds of people, from people in wrestling, wrestlers, people who work in wrestling in the production side or both, and fans. Fans that have never been backstage at a show in their lives, but just love wrestling and watch it a lot, and they have great ideas," he said. "I had never been backstage at a wrestling show until I was in my 30s. And I just grew up watching it and loving it and following it and, you know, trading tapes and talking about it. So there's a lot of different places and a lot of different ways that you can get an idea about wrestling or that you can contribute."

He concluded by celebrating the global wrestling community and the collective passion fans have for the business. "I just think it's really neat that there's people from literally all over the world in hundreds of countries that follow the same sport and can share ideas and talk with each other. It's really cool."