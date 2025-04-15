Mariah May Reportedly Bound for WWE After AEW Exit

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A former AEW Women’s Champion is reportedly on her way out of the company, with signs pointing toward WWE as her next destination.

Mariah May, who won the AEW Women’s World Championship from Toni Storm at All In 2024, held the title for 174 days before losing it back to Storm at Grand Slam Australia. Their heated rivalry ended in a bloody match at Revolution, where Storm retained in what many considered a standout performance. Since then, May has been absent from AEW television.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer referenced a cryptic social media post from May and added, “She has a photo of Orlando, Florida. I know from people in WWE they know she wants to go there. I think people saw that cryptic thing. I don’t know when her contract is up, everyone seems to think it’s this summer that’s it up.”

Bryan Alvarez responded, “I was given the impression it’s a two year deal that she signed originally, so you can do the math. I have heard the same thing that at least in AEW, there is a belief she’s heading to WWE.”

Meltzer also noted that Tony Khan often removes talent from TV if they are planning to leave, which could explain May’s disappearance. He continued, “My gut is that AEW would offer her a lot more than WWE. I don’t know that, but I would think so, her dream is WWE and that’s still the thing. Again, performing on that stage and everything, it’s a more intoxicating stage… you have WrestleMania and all that.”