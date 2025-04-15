AEW Confirms Forbidden Door in London Alongside UK Tapings for Dynamite and Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed exciting new international plans for 2025, including the highly anticipated return of Forbidden Door and a fresh wave of UK tapings for Dynamite and Collision.

Speaking to Aaron Paul of BBC London, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced that Forbidden Door will take place at The O2 in London on Sunday, August 24th. This marks the company’s first event at the iconic arena, adding another milestone in AEW’s growing global expansion.

In addition, AEW will make its Scottish debut just days earlier, with a live taping of Dynamite and Collision scheduled for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, August 20th. Tickets for both events are set to go on sale on Friday, May 2nd.

The crossover pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, now in its fourth consecutive year, will once again feature talent from AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling competing under one roof. The event traditionally showcases title bouts between top stars from both promotions, with the 2024 edition headlined by Swerve Strickland successfully defending the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay.

AEW's return to the UK this summer builds on the momentum from 2024, when the promotion held its first British tapings of Dynamite and Collision in Cardiff, Wales ahead of All In. That same year, Forbidden Door replaced All In at Wembley Stadium, where AEW had hosted back-to-back events in 2023 and 2024.

Looking ahead, All In will shift to Arlington, Texas in 2025 before making its return to Wembley Stadium in 2026.