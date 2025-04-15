Carlito Fears Another Spear as Bron Breakker Strikes Again on WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, tensions continued to rise as Carlito once again found himself crossing paths with Bron Breakker—just one week after a devastating Spear from Breakker went viral.

This time, it unfolded during a singles match between Finn Bálor and Penta. As the bout neared its conclusion, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio stormed the ring, attempting to disrupt the action. However, the chaos was cut short when Bron Breakker’s music hit. The moment the sound echoed through the arena, Carlito’s demeanor changed entirely—he immediately searched for an escape route, visibly wary of suffering another Spear.

Breakker charged in and brought the match to an abrupt end, delivering a Spear to Bálor that resulted in a disqualification. Dominik and Carlito tried to come to Bálor’s aid, but they too were dropped with brutal Spears from Breakker. Attempting to round things off, Breakker targeted Penta with another Spear, but Penta managed to evade the oncoming assault.

This marks the second consecutive week Carlito has been on the receiving end of Breakker’s wrath, with last week’s viral Spear still fresh in everyone’s minds. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, and Breakker set for a high-stakes match involving Bálor and Penta, Carlito’s repeated involvement could very well lead to another painful collision—perhaps quite literally.