Seth Rollins Stands Tall After Chaotic Raw Finale Featuring Reigns, Punk & Heyman

Seth Rollins stood tall at the end of Monday Night Raw, closing out a chaotic and emotionally charged final segment involving Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman.

The April 14 edition of Raw culminated in a dramatic confrontation between all four men, following last week's tense moment where Paul Heyman narrowly avoided a stomp from Rollins. This time, the ring served as the battleground for unresolved tensions and explosive declarations.

Roman Reigns was the first to arrive, storming to the ring after seeing Paul Heyman interacting with CM Punk. Reigns addressed the WWE Universe and praised them for their loyalty—something he felt Heyman lacked. Turning his attention to Heyman, Reigns questioned his allegiance and accused him of betrayal.

Heyman defended his actions, explaining that he had not betrayed Reigns but was simply repaying a long-standing favor. Reigns dismissed the explanation, claiming that he was the one suffering from the consequences of this so-called favor, stating, "The Only Tribal Chief never asked for this favor."

As the confrontation escalated, Seth Rollins entered the fray. Rollins acknowledged Reigns’ attempts to piece things together but declared that the time had come to end Reigns’ dominance at WrestleMania—not out of vengeance, but because it was “the right thing to do.”

Rollins spoke candidly about the current state of WWE, warning that the business would not survive if it continued to be led by part-timers or those who abandoned it when times became difficult—pointedly referencing both Reigns and CM Punk. “If this business is filled with people like Roman Reigns or CM Punk, then this business dies,” Rollins stated. “But if it's filled with people like me, who do what is best for business, then the business lives and thrives.”

Rollins then called out Reigns for his handling of Heyman’s divided loyalties, suggesting that Heyman had already made his choice in favor of Punk. Surprisingly, Reigns agreed, admitting Heyman had made his decision. Reigns then announced he had made one of his own—before blindsiding Rollins and violently shoving Heyman to the mat.

This prompted CM Punk to rush to the ring and attack Reigns, briefly gaining the upper hand. Punk attempted to help Heyman to his feet, but Reigns quickly recovered and speared Punk. The mayhem continued as Rollins returned with a steel chair, striking Reigns before delivering vicious stomps to both him and Punk.

The show closed with a powerful image: Seth Rollins standing tall over his fallen rivals, eyes locked on Paul Heyman, as the screen faded to black.