Karrion Kross Brings Back “Fall and Pray” Entrance Theme on WWE Raw Return

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made a powerful statement on the April 14th episode of WWE Raw by reviving Kross' original NXT theme, “Fall and Pray.” While the entrance took place during a commercial break, WWE later uploaded the full footage to its official social media channels for fans to relive the moment.

Kross initially introduced the "Fall and Pray" theme in 2020 during his NXT debut. Over time, he transitioned to a different entrance song, “The End Is Near,” as part of the Final Testament faction. However, his latest return to singles action marked a symbolic shift.

Commentator Michael Cole noted that Kross had been eager to bring back another older theme, “Dead Silent,” in an effort to reconnect with the peak of his past persona. “He felt this music would help him reestablish himself as the killer he once was,” Cole stated during the broadcast.

This marked Kross’ first singles appearance on WWE television since July 2024, when he faced Xavier Woods. The reintroduction of “Fall and Pray,” paired with Scarlett by his side, was a nostalgic and ominous reminder of the dominance he once held—and may soon reclaim.