WWE Raw Results (April 14th, 2025 )

RAW kicks off with the arrivals of Jey Uso, Penta, The Judgement Day, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman.

Gunther makes his way out to the ring for his interview with Michael Cole. Cole says he was expecting to do this later tonight and starts talking to Gunther about last week and his altercation with Jey Uso. Gunther says last week Uso told him that he's not afraid of Gunther anymore. He says tonight he's here to tell everyone that Jey Uso is full of crap. Gunther grabs the mic and says screw everything and everyone who supports Uso. Gunther says he's the greatest thing to happen to the WWE and for most of his career he's been a champion and is the greatest champion of all time. Gunther will not let Jey Uso ruin that - he says he's heard Uso and this false confidence doesn't matter because when the bell rings Uso still won't be able to lace up Gunther's boots and he'll put down Uso for the fourth time. Gunther says he has never lost control despite what people are saying and he was in full control when he beat the life out of Jimmy Uso. Gunther says he is looking forward to calling his mother next week to tell her how he beat Jey Uso and walked out the World Heavyweight Champion.

A video package for Bianca Belair plays where she talks about how she's a different person and how she's been doing nothing but standing up for herself and speaking the truth but that she's still pissed.

Match 1: Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Bayley w/Lyra Valkyria

Morgan slaps Bayley after the bell and Bayley then chases Morgan around the ring. Morgan kicks Bayley as she enters the ring and then throws her into the turnbuckle and boots her in the corner. Bayley fires back with a slap and punches to Morgan's face. Bayley takes down Morgan with a Thesz Press and then rolls up Morgan. Bayley attacks Morgan on the mat and punches her several times. Morgan dropkicks Bayley into the turnbuckles and splashes into Bayley. Bayley runs out of the corner and clotheslines Morgan. Morgan is slammed into the turnbuckle around the ring. Bayley connects with a suplex and covers for a two count. Morgan slams Bayley's head into the corner and Bayley hits an armdrag followed by a back suplex. Morgan rolls out of the ring and Bayley goes for a suicide dive but Morgan punches Bayley. Outside the ring, Morgan hits The Three Amigos on Bayley but can only get two. Bayley slams Morgan into the steel steps and Morgan suplexes Bayley off the steel steps and we get a commercial.

Back live on RAW, Bayley breaks a headlock and the women punch each other in the middle of the ring. Morgan kicks Bayley and Bayley knees Morgan back. Bayley runs into the turnbuckles in the corner and Morgan connects with a kick and covers for two. Morgan comes off the top rope and Bayley catches her and they roll around trying to pin each other. Bayley connects with a sunset flip buckle bomb and covers Morgan for a near fall. Morgan hits a codebreaker on Bayley on the apron and connects with a dropkick off the apron. Bayley is sent back in the ring and covered for two. Bayley counters Oblivion and hangs up Morgan on the second rope. Morgan hits Bayley back with a kick and Bayley then stuns Morgan and hits a Bayley to Belly and covers Morgan and Rodriguez puts Morgan's leg on the ropes. Valkyria and Rodriguez battle outside the ring and Bayley then hits Rodriguez. This allows Morgan to hit a backstabber and she attempts Oblivion but Valkyria makes sure it doesn't connect. Bayley rolls up Morgan for the win.

Winner: Bayley

Paul Heyman waits backstage for Roman Reigns.

A video response from Rhea Ripley plays where she responds to Bianca Belair's video promo. Ripley tells Belair she will stop at nothing to get what she wants and then tells Iyo Sky to cherish her moments with the title because she'll get back what belongs to her.

Match 2: Rey Mysterio w/LWO (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Dragon Lee) -vs- Julius Creed w/American Made (Chad Gable, Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile)



Creed runs at Mysterio at the bell and Mysterio slaps Creed in a waist lock. Creed beats on Mysterio in the corner and then puts Mysterio in an arm bar. Creed knocks Mysterio to the mat and Mysterio starts flipping out of holds and hits a snapmare. Creed runs at Mysterio and takes him down with a shoulder check. Mysterio takes down Creed with a Hurricanrana and Creed runs at Mysterio and clotheslines him down and covers Mysterio for a two count. Mysterio is put in a headlock and Mysterio elbows out of but Creed makes Mysterio eat a kick to the gut. Mysterio kicks Creed and goes for a top rope spot but Brutus distracts the ref and Gable knocks Mysterio off the apron. Now Creed goes to take down Mysterio and LWO does the same thing American Made did so the ref kicks both parties to the back and we get a commercial.



Back to RAW, Creed has Mysterio in a headlock and Creed is trying to rip off Mysterio's mask. Creed gets Mysterio on his shoulders and Mysterio Huricanrana's both of the out of the ring. Mysterio tries for a baseball slide, but Creed catches him and holds him in a vertical suplex and climbs back into the ring. Mysterio gets out of the hold on the apron and Creed is slammed into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Mysterio hits a top rope head scissor take down and punches out Creed in the corner. Mysterio hits a DDT on Creed and covers for a near fall. Creed kicks Mysterio in the face and Mysterio sends him outside the ring. El Grande Americano runs out and Mysterio tries to rip off his mask. Creed tries to roll up Mysterio but fails and Mysterio hits 6-1-9 on Creed and splashes him and covers for the win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

After the match, Americano attacks Mysterio with a headbutt because he still has that weapon in his mask. LWO runs out to make the save but Americano finishes them off with his loaded head. He then hits a top rope headbutt on Mysterio and then celebrates in the ring.

A video package for The War Raiders plays. They tell The New Day that they had them beat last week until they took the cowards way out. They're pissed The New Day targeted their necks and that this is war.

Backstage, The New Day is approached by Jackie Redmond and she asks them about what The War Raiders had to say. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston tell Redmond they've been at war with everyone and they'll come out victorious at WrestleMania.

Match 3: AJ Styles -vs- Karrion Kross w/Scarlett



The bell rings and Kross tells Styles he's just trying to help him. They argue back and forth and Kross pushes Styles and Styles sends Kross to the corner. Styles kicks Kross and Kross kicks Styles back and lays him out. Styles is stomped on and Styles then chops Kross until Kross trips him up and chokes him on the ropes. The ref looks at Kross while Scarlett attacks Styles on the ropes. Kross hits a fallaway slam kind of suplex on Styles and then kicks him in the corner. Styles collides with the turnbuckle and Kross mocks Styles who yells in pain. Styles hits a standing drop kick sending Kross outside the ring. Styles is tripped on the apron and then Kross slams Styles into the barricades outside the ring. Kross throws Styles to the other side sending him over the barricades into the time keeper's area and we cut to commercial.

Back on RAW, Kross has Styles in a crossface which is broken by Styles getting his feet on the ropes. Kross tries for a pin but Styles kicks out. Kross gets Styles in a headlock in the middle of the ring and Styles fights out of the hold but Kross hits him with a backbreaker. Kross hits The Final Prayer and Styles kicks out at two. Styles punches Kross in the middle of the ring and then chops Kross to his knees. Kross trips and grabs his ankle. Scarlett and the ref check on Kross as Styes talks to the ref. Kross cheap shots Styles and punches him in the face. Kross dances in the ring and Styles hits a standing Phenomenal Forearm and then hits a sliding forearm. Kross is able to get a DDT on Styles and goes for the Kross Hammer but Styles counters and slams down Kross. Kross is stunned on the ropes and Styles hits The Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Logan Paul comes and stands at the entryway and says he's out here to congratulate Styles. He says their match at WrestleMania is going to cook and then plays a highlight reel with his highlights to show why their match will be off the charts. Styles suggests they fight right now as that video didn't impress him. Kross tries to sneak attack Styles but Styles gets to him first. Styles beats on Kross and then Paul. Styles hits an impaler DDT on Kross allowing Paul to punch Styles and hit The Paulverizer laying out Styles.

Backstage, Paul Heyman is still waiting for Roman Reigns to arrive.

Jey Uso makes his way down to the ring. Uso stands on the announce desk and gets his theme music to play again and everyone YEETS again. Uso says he's said what he had to say last week but he's out here to address the crowd. Uso says he's locked in and he knows he's made Gunther mad and Gunther is now afraid. He tells Gunther he's going to get him at WrestleMania. Uso's music hits and surprisingly, everyone starts YEETing.

Cathy Kelley talks to Bron Breakker backstage and asks for his thoughts on the Fatal Fourway match at WrestleMania. The Judgement Day runs in and attacks Breakker.



Match 4: Penta -vs- Finn Balor



Penta drop kicks Balor off the apron as he's making his entrance and then splashes onto Balor outside the ring. We get the bell and Penta kicks Balor and hits cross body on Balor and covers for two. Balor is slammed down and Penta kicks Balor in the face and then kicks him in the corner and does his stalled handstand double kick and covers Balor for a near fall. Penta trips Balor with some kicks a couple times and then chokes him against the ropes. Penta chops Balor on the chest and Balor hits a basement drop kick on Penta and covers for two. Balor gets Penta in a headlock and then slams him down. Balor stomps on Penta and then hits a forearm on Penta on the apron and we cut to a commercial break.

Balor superplexes Penta as we come back from break and Balor covers for a near fall. Balor gets Penta in an arm lock and Penta powers out of it and hits a running headscissor on Balor and clotheslines him a bunch. Penta connects with a backstabber and covers for a two count. Penta sits Balor on the top ringpost and chops him. Penta climbs the turnbuckle and Balor fights back and Penta lands on the apron and does a headscissor from the apron sending Balor into the ring. Penta hits a slingblade and Balor fires back with a slingblade of his own. Penta hits a tiltawhirl backbreaker and then hits The Sacrifice on Balor. Balor rolls up Penta for a near fall. Penta kicks and punches Balor, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio run down distracting Penta and Balor rolls him up for two. Balor hits a slingblade and dropkicks Penta into the corner. Bron Breakkers music hits and he comes running down to the ring. Breakker clotheslines Balor and then bell is called for.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

After the match Mysterio and Carlito run in and attack Breakker. Breakker double spears Carlito and Mysterio. Breakker goes to spear Penta but Penta is too quick and takes out Breakker sending him out of the ring and then splashes onto Breakker, Mysterio and Carlito.

We now have a video package for Iyo Sky responding to Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. She lets them know she isn't happy with the disrespect and then pretending like she's forgotten when she's the reason they're fighting. She says she's beaten them both before and she will again.

CM Punk comes to sit by Paul Heyman who is waiting for Roman Reigns. Reigns pulls up as Heyman is sitting with Punk and Reigns walks away leaving Heyman behind. Heyman trails Reigns as Reigns ignores him.

We cut to ringside and Roman Reigns' music hits and he makes his way out to the ring with Paul Heyman behind him. Heyman tries to give Reigns a mic and Reigns ignores Heyman and pushes past him and gets his own mic and Heyman stands there confused and sad. Reigns asks Sacramento to acknowledge him and says the whole world can feel and hear that they love and acknowledge him and talks about how they wouldn't betray their Tribal Chief and says some people do betray him and then addresses Paul Heyman and asks how Heyman could betray him. Why? Heyman says it wasn't a betrayal - he was just paying back the favour that he owed. Reigns says the way favours work, you have to pay back yourself and he's noticed that for this favour he's the only one getting screwed over. Reigns says he takes what he wants because he never asks for help or favours. He asks Heyman why he's covering the tab for Heyman's dumbass favour. Seth Rollins' music hits and he makes his way out to join this party. Rollins gets on the mic and tells Reigns that after a decade he's finally getting it except he's missing one little piece. He says this match is the biggest match ever because the winner of this match will define the future of their industry. Rollins says it can't be Reigns coming out on top at WrestleMania because Reigns is only here when he wants and that will kill the business. He says it can't be Punk because Punk leaves when things don't go his way and things like that will kill this business. Rollins says he needs to win because he always does what's best for business and he's sacrificed a lot and that's why it's got to be him. He tells Reigns favours are choices and not by chance and that Heyman is a scumbag and dishonourable and that's the one little piece Reigns is missing. He tells Reigns that Heyman has chosen to be in Punk's corner and it wasn't by chance - he's not returning a favour, he's choosing Punk over Reigns. He tells Reigns to think about that and find out why Heyman is choosing Punk. Reigns tells Heyman that Rollins is right and that Heyman made his choice and he's made his and then attacks Rollins. Reigns throws Rollins into the ring post sending Rollins out of the ring. In the ring, Heyman tells Reigns he acknowledges him and Reigns shoves Heyman aside who falls to the mat. CM Punk runs out and he and Reigns exchange punches. Punk throws Reigns out of the ring and then goes to check on Heyman. Reigns sneaks back in and spears Punk and unleashes several punches on Punk. Rollins comes in the ring with a chair and clobbers Reigns with it. Rollins stomps on Punk and then stomps Reigns and stands in the ring with a chair staring at Heyman who quivers in the corner as the end credits roll.