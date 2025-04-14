Shawn Michaels Says NXT Stand & Deliver Can Change a Career in One Night

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

NXT Stand & Deliver remains the crown jewel of the NXT calendar, taking place during WWE’s most celebrated weekend of the year — WrestleMania weekend. The annual event is designed to showcase the best that the NXT brand has to offer and has become a crucial stage for emerging talent to make their mark.

This year's card is stacked with high-stakes, multi-person bouts that promise to shake up the NXT landscape. Among the most anticipated matches is Stephanie Vaquer defending her NXT Women’s Championship against three top contenders: Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker. This match not only highlights the growing international scope of NXT’s women’s division but also its commitment to creating unpredictable and dynamic matchups. Meanwhile, the NXT Championship will be on the line in another intense triple threat as Oba Femi faces off against Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams — both men hungry to dethrone the dominant champion and etch their names in the brand’s history.

Ahead of the event, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Senior Vice President Shawn Michaels appeared on the Bobby Bones Show to discuss the significance of Stand & Deliver. When asked if a breakout performance at the event could fast-track a Superstar’s main roster debut, Michaels confirmed it absolutely could.

“Absolutely, Stand & Deliver, much like WrestleMania, you can turn your career around in one match and one moment. Even when it comes to bonuses, those are things that, especially from an NXT standpoint, we have a lot of multi-person matches at Stand & Deliver. A lot of people do not like that, but these young men and women work throughout the entire year. Not all of them get an opportunity to be on PLEs and those televisions that are on the road, which we have been doing more of lately. We want to give as many people as we can an opportunity to perform on the biggest weekend. That is the reason people get into this line of work. To have that experience to have those moments. We are hoping we have a lot of standouts come Stand & Deliver. It is something we definitely keep an eye on and anytime there is a performance or somebody goes above and beyond, whether it is in a match or throughout the entire year, we try to take care of them as much as possible,” said Michaels.

Stand & Deliver continues to serve as a springboard for NXT Superstars ready to take the next step in their careers, and this year’s edition — scheduled for Saturday, April 19 — is shaping up to be a defining chapter in NXT’s legacy.